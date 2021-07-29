 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Sports

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian Shady El-Nahas loses bronze-medal judo match to Jorge Fonseca

Tokyo, Japan
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Shady El-Nahas of Canada in action against Jorge Fonseca of Portugal in the bronze medal matchup at the Tokyo Olympics.

SERGIO PEREZ/Reuters

Canadian judoka Shady El-Nahas has finished off the podium after losing the bronze-medal match in the men’s 100-kilogram division.

The 23-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., lost to Jorge Fonseca of Portugal by waza-ari.

Fonseca, weeks away from winning his second world title in June, appeared to lack energy for much of the match and was assessed an early penalty for ducking under an El-Nahas attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Tokyo Olympics: Filmer, Janssens win bronze in pair rowing as women continue to top Canada’s podium placements

The Portuguese veteran later showed his trademark quickness, however, landing a scoring throw at the 3:24 mark.

Fonseca was given a second penalty for an ill-timed attack, making for a tense final 26 seconds. But he held on for the win, countering a promising El-Nahas throw attempt in the final seconds.

El-Nahas defeated Israel’s Peter Paltchik by ippon to advance to the medal round but will ultimately finish his first Olympics in fifth place.

Earlier, El-Nahas won his two first matches before being defeated by world No. 1 Varlam Liparteliani of Georgia in the quarterfinals.

El-Nahas first beat Ivan Remarenco of the United Arab Emirates by immobilization and then Azerbaigan’s Zelym Kotsoiev by ippon before falling to Liparteliani.

The Georgian first scored a waza-ari using an uki-otoshi throw halfway through the match, then added a second waza-ari with only three seconds left for an ippon victory over El-Nahas.

Canada has two bronze medals in judo at this Olympics, coming from Jessica Klimkait in the women’s 57-kilogram and from Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard in the 63-kilogram.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies