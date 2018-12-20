Canadian Simon d’Artois soars to World Cup ski halfpipe gold

Canada’s Simon d’Artois notched his first World Cup ski halfpipe win of his career on Thursday in Secret Garden, China.
The 26-year-old from Whistler, B.C., scored 93.60 points in his final run to beat out New Zealand’s Nico Porteous (89.50) and American Hunter Hess (85.50).
D’Artois leads the World Cup standings after two events. He finished sixth in the opener.
Calgary’s Brendan MacKay finished fifth in the event on Thursday.
On the women’s side, Rachael Karker (85.75 points) of Erin, Ont., reached the World Cup podium for the first time as she finished second behind China’s Kexin Zhang (87.75). China’s Fanghui Li (83.75) took bronze.
Karker, 21, captured gold at a Dew Tour event last week in Breckenridge, Colo.
