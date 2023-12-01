Canadian skier Broderick Thompson is in hospital with head injuries after falling Wednesday during training ahead of this weekend’s World Cup races in Beaver Creek, Col.

Thompson was airlifted to Denver Health Centre where he is listed in stable condition, according to a statement from Alpine Canada.

Alpine Canada says the 29-year-old from Whistler, B.C. is alert and showing steady improvement.

Thompson has been a member of Canada’s ski team since 2015. He competed at both the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, Korea and the 2022 Games in Beijing.

In 2021, he placed third in the super-G at Beaver Creek, his only podium finish on the World Cup tour.