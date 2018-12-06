 Skip to main content

Sports Canadian skier Osborne-Paradis released from hospital after breaking leg in crash

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canadian skier Osborne-Paradis released from hospital after breaking leg in crash

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments

Canadian alpine ski racer Manuel Osborne-Paradis has been released from a Calgary hospital and will continue his recovery from a broken leg suffered in training at the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill at Lake Louise, Alta.

The 34-year-old from Invermere, B.C., suffered a complex tibial plateau fracture after crashing during a Nov. 21 training run and received reconstruction and soft tissue management surgery while in hospital.

“I entered into the 2018/19 World Cup season healthy, fit and ready to compete,” Osborne-Paradis said in a release. “Unfortunately this set back at the start of the season was not how I wanted to begin the year. My doctors are optimistic that based on my top physical conditioning and the success of the surgeries, I will be on-track for a timely recovery and into a back to snow plan as per schedule.”

Story continues below advertisement

Osborne-Paradis has been on the Canadian men’s Alpine speed team since 2004 and participated in four Olympic Games. He won bronze in super-G at the 2017 World Championships in St-Moritz and has earned 11 World Cup medals over his career.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season