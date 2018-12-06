Canadian skier Osborne-Paradis released from hospital after breaking leg in crash

Canadian alpine ski racer Manuel Osborne-Paradis has been released from a Calgary hospital and will continue his recovery from a broken leg suffered in training at the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill at Lake Louise, Alta.
The 34-year-old from Invermere, B.C., suffered a complex tibial plateau fracture after crashing during a Nov. 21 training run and received reconstruction and soft tissue management surgery while in hospital.
“I entered into the 2018/19 World Cup season healthy, fit and ready to compete,” Osborne-Paradis said in a release. “Unfortunately this set back at the start of the season was not how I wanted to begin the year. My doctors are optimistic that based on my top physical conditioning and the success of the surgeries, I will be on-track for a timely recovery and into a back to snow plan as per schedule.”
Osborne-Paradis has been on the Canadian men’s Alpine speed team since 2004 and participated in four Olympic Games. He won bronze in super-G at the 2017 World Championships in St-Moritz and has earned 11 World Cup medals over his career.
