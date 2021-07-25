 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Sports

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian Skylar Park advances to women’s taekwondo quarterfinal round at Tokyo Olympics

Chiba, Japan
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Skylar Park (right) in action against Stacey Hymer of Australia.

MURAD SEZER/Reuters

Canada’s Skylar Park defeated Australia’s Stacey Hymer 25-15 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of the women’s 57-kilogram taekwondo event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 20-year-old from Winnipeg fought defensively in the first minute of the third round at Makuhari Messe Hall, taking advantage of Hymer’s pressing offence in the second half of the round to pile on points.

Park is a medal hopeful after winning gold at the Pan Am taekwondo championship this year and silver at the 2019 Pan Am Games.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has not won a medal in taekwondo since the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s wins first medal of the games with silver in 4x100 freestyle swimming relay

Karine Sergerie earned Canada’s last taekwondo medal, a silver in Beijing.

Two quick kicks to Hymer’s trunk gave Park an early lead in the first round and the Canadian held on to that advantage to lead 6-5 at the first break.

Hymer quickly tied it up with a punch to the body to open the second round, then took an 8-6 lead with a kick right after.

The Australian built a 12-6 lead in the first minute of the second round but Park unleashed a flurry of kicks in the next 60 seconds to take a 16-12 advantage into the third round.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies