Sports Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair scores goal No. 181 of her career

Neil Davidson
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Team Canada captain Christine Sinclair (12) celebrates a goal by midfielder Jessie Fleming (17) with teammates Allysha Chapman (2) and Sophie Schmidt (13) during the first half of a women's international soccer friendly against Mexico at BMO field in Toronto, Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Christine Sinclair scored goal No. 181 of her career Saturday against Mexico in a women’s soccer friendly.

The 35-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., a 14-time Canadian player of the year, is now just three goals back of retired American Abby Wambach’s world record of 184.

The goal came in the 53rd minute after a Mexican defender failed to clear the ball. It went instead to Janine Beckie, who looped the ball into the penalty box to Sinclair.

The Canadian captain took one touch and then knocked the ball in off the goalpost.

Goal No. 181 came in her 281st appearance for Canada. It marked her 16th career goal against Mexico.

The game at BMO Field against No. 26 Mexico was fifth-ranked Canada’s farewell match before leaving Sunday for Europe and the World Cup, which opens June 7 in France.

Canada’s next game is a May 24 friendly against Spain in Pamplona.

Sinclair, who had scored No. 180 in a 1-0 win over England in April in Manchester, notched her first goal for Canada on March 14, 2000, in her second senior appearance.

Canada has been drawn with No. 46 Cameroon, No. 19 New Zealand and the eighth-ranked Netherlands at the World Cup.

