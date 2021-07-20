 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Sports

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Canadian softball veterans take one more shot at glory at Tokyo Olympics

Gemma Karstens-Smith
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Softball pitcher Danielle Lawrie was part of the Canadian team that saw its heart broken at the Beijing Games in 2008, finishing fourth.

The Canadian Press

Softball pitcher Danielle Lawrie wants one more shot at Olympic glory before hanging up her glove for good.

The 34-year-old right-hander was part of the Canadian team that saw its heart broken at the Beijing Games in 2008, finishing fourth after being edged 5-3 by Australia in the semifinals.

Much has changed for Lawrie and Team Canada over the ensuing 13 years, but the Langley, B.C., product is still hungry for a medal.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve literally dedicated my life to this game, so I owe it to the game and I owe it to my girls and I owe it to myself to go out with a bang and leave no stone unturned throughout this,” she said. “Because when it’s over, it’s over for me.”

Lawrie is one of four veterans from the 2008 team who’ll suit up for Canada in Tokyo this week. For the 11 others on the squad, playing in the Olympics has long been a dream.

Softball was held out of the past three Summer Games and won’t be part of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The Canadians want to put on a good show in Tokyo and prove that their sport should be an Olympic staple, Lawrie said, but the team remains focused on staying consistent and trusting their training.

“When we get to those moments, the game doesn’t change. Yes, there’s pressure and you feel your heart beating in that moment,” she explained. “But at the end of the day, when you know you’ve put the work in, it calms the mind in the sense that you know what will be will be.”

For Olympic rookie Jenna Caira, playing in Tokyo is a childhood dream realized.

On her fourth birthday, Caira’s uncle was taking a video and asked what she wanted to be when she grew up. Caira replied that she wanted to play for Team Canada and go to the Olympics.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have no idea where that came from,” Caira, now 32, said with a laugh. “Softball’s always resonated with me, pitching specifically.”

There have been many moments, though, when the Toronto-born right-hander wondered whether her dream really would come true

The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted Team Canada’s training plans and saw the athletes spread across North America, getting creative to stay fit individually and cohesive as a team.

The group had weekly Zoom calls and endless discussions about on-field tactics. There were book reports and emotional letters about where each player was at mentally.

“We really tried to have tough conversations,” Caira said. “It was uncomfortable, but knowing where our team was at one point with our culture, where are our gaps and what do we need to talk about to really close that gap to make us as strong as possible.”

In March, the team came together in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and spent three months there training and playing before heading to Japan.

Story continues below advertisement

The work everyone did at home shone through when the group came together, Caira said.

“We’re not trying to learn more as we go on the field now. We’re just trying to remember all the work that we’ve done,” she said, noting that there’s a new level of trust among the team. “We play for each other.”

Reuniting with teammates brought a renewed sense of purpose for catcher Kaleigh Rafter, another veteran of the 2008 team.

“It’s so hard to train by yourself,” said the 35-year-old native of Guelph, Ont. “There’s always days where you don’t want to go play softball or practice or do that lift or do that run. But when you get around 15, 16, 17 people who all have the same mission as you, it’s so motivating in those moments where maybe you don’t have the same personal motivation.”

Preparing for the Olympics in the midst of a global pandemic wasn’t easy, Rafter said, but it did give the team a chance to practice some skills they want to have in Tokyo.

“You say you want to be positive and you say you want to deal with adversity,” she said. “Now’s the time to practice that, so wake up and have a good day, even though things around you maybe aren’t the greatest.”

Story continues below advertisement

The pandemic gave the team a new perspective on life, said head coach Mark Smith.

“When something’s taken from you that’s as important as softball is to these women, through no fault of your own, I think you really come back to the game with a bit of a renewed sense of enthusiasm and a motivation to do well,” he said. “And we certainly see that in their conditioning and their work ethic.”

Despite all the extra work the group has put in to prepare for the delayed Games, Team Canada knows their path to the podium won’t be easy.

The No. 3-ranked Canadians open competition against No. 5 Mexico in Fukishima on Wednesday.

Canada has great pitching and defence, Rafter said, but the other teams in the tournament aren’t to be underestimated.

“I think every team’s going to be able to roll out two or three pitchers that are really, really good,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a really good test and some really good games, for sure.”

Story continues below advertisement

Smith took over the program in 2009 and said the group has been building its “championship culture” ever since.

There have been successes along the way, including a silver at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru. The focus for Canada has long been on bringing a medal home from Tokyo, though, Smith said.

“We don’t see any reason why that shouldn’t happen,” the coach added.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies