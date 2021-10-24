Skip to main content
Beijing
The Canadian Press

Pascal Dion of Canada, right, reacts after narrowly beating Kazuki Yoshinaga of Japan for a bronze medal in the final of the men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track speed skating competition, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, on Oct. 24, 2021.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press

Canadian speedskater Pascal Dion won a bronze medal in the men’s 1,000 metres at a World Cup Short Track competition on Sunday.

The Montreal native edged Japan’s Kazuki Yoshinaga in a photo finish to claim third place in one minute 26.621 seconds. Yoshinaga was one-1000th of a second behind in fourth.

South Korea’s Hwang Daeheon won gold in 1:26.020 and Russia’s Semen Elistratov took the silver in 1:26.387.

Dion was the lone Canadian to race in an A final on the final day of competition at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

The competition served as a test event for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

