Canadian sprinters Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown qualify for 100-metre semi-finals at world championships

DOHA, Qatar
The Canadian Press
Andre De Grasse at the track and field world championships in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.

ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters

Canadians Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown have advanced to the semi-finals in the men’s 100 metres at the world track and field championships.

De Grasse, a three-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., was second in his heat on the opening day of the worlds on Friday, finishing in 10.13 seconds. Two-time world champion Justin Gatlin of the United States won in 10.06 seconds.

Toronto’s Brown also was second in his heat in 10.16 seconds. Akani Simbine of South Africa was first at 10.01.

The top three in each heat and the next six fastest advanced to Saturday’s semi-finals. The final is also Saturday.

Lindsey Butterworth of North Vancouver, B.C., qualified for the semis in the women’s 800 metres. She was fourth in her heat and eighth over all, with a time of 2 minutes 1.64 seconds.

The worlds run through Oct. 6.

