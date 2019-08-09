 Skip to main content

Sports Canadian striker Tosaint Ricketts signs with Vancouver Whitecaps

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian striker Tosaint Ricketts signs with Vancouver Whitecaps

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tosaint Ricketts dribbles the ball around Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush while playing for Toronto FC at BMO Field.

John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Canadian striker Tosaint Ricketts.

The deal is for the rest of the season and includes a club option for 2020.

A former Toronto FC player, Ricketts, 32, most recently played with Lithuanian side FK Suduva in that country’s top league.

Story continues below advertisement

In 15 league matches with the club, the Edmonton native started 13 times and scored eight goals.

Before going to Lithuania, Ricketts spent three seasons with Toronto FC. He had 14 goals and three assists in 18 starts and 58 appearances for the club in MLS action.

Ricketts also 15 goals in 59 appearances for Canada’s national men’s team.

“Tosaint is an experienced player who will have a fast adaptation period and provide us with another option for the remainder of this season,” Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement.

“This move gives both our club and Tosaint an opportunity to evaluate as we continue to compete this season, as well as a platform for Tosaint to prove he can have a role on this team moving forward.”

The Whitecaps are in Portland to face the Timbers on Saturday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter