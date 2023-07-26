Canada’s Summer McIntosh earned a bronze medal and set a new world junior record in the women’s 200-metre freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old from Toronto completed the distance in one minute and 53.65 seconds.

However, her performance was overshadowed by that of Australian Mollie O’Callaghan, who set a world record of 1:52.85. The 19-year-old O’Callaghan smashed the previous mark of 1:52.98, set by Italy’s Federica Pellegrini in 2009.

Fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus, who won the 400m on Sunday, touched the wall in 1:53.01 to win silver.

Also Wednesday, Canadians Molly Carlson and Jessica Macaulay won silver and bronze, respectively, in the women’s 20m high diving competition.

Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland won the gold.