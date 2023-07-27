Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Summer McIntosh competes in the women's 200-metre butterfly final at the World Aquatics Championships, in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 27.Eugene Hoshiko/The Associated Press

Australia’s Kyle Chalmers set a blistering pace towards the end to claim gold in the blue riband men’s 100 metres freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships on Thursday while Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh bagged her first title at the meet.

Chalmers won in 47.15 seconds and Jack Alexy of the United States surprised a stacked field to take silver, 0.16 seconds behind the winner. Frenchman Maxime Grousset grabbed bronze ahead of China’s Pan Zhanle.

Romania’s David Popovici, who boasts the world record of 46.86 seconds, was sixth in another disappointing run after his fourth-place finish in the 200m freestyle this week at the Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall.

Matthew Richards’ hopes of a second gold after stunning 2022 champion Popovici in that event were also dashed, as the Briton could only manage fifth.

McIntosh earlier cruised to the women’s 200m butterfly title, capturing gold in a time of 2:04.06 ahead of Australian Elizabeth Dekkers.

Regan Smith of the United States took the bronze but the race was all about 16-year-old McIntosh, who was 1.40 seconds ahead of her nearest rival and shattered her own world junior record en route to retaining the title she won in Budapest.

Australia’s triple Olympic gold medalist Kaylee McKeown then won the women’s 50m backstroke crown after claiming the title over 100m earlier this week.

The 22-year-old came home in 27.08 seconds ahead of American Smith who went 27.11 while Briton Lauren Cox had to settle for bronze, finishing 0.12 seconds behind the champion.

Frenchman Leon Marchand will gun for this third individual title at the championships after his world record showing in the 400m individual medley and 200m butterfly gold as the 21-year-old takes to the pool to defend his 200m medley crown.

Up for grabs is American Ryan Lochte’s world record of 1:54.00 set at the 2011 worlds in Shanghai but the race promises to be close, with Carson Foster and Daiya Seto – last year’s silver and bronze medallists – also in the fray.

The U.S. women’s team, gold medallists at five of the last six worlds in the 4x200m freestyle relay, will bid to stave off Australia and Britain and retain their title in the final race of the evening.