Finlay Knox of Okotoks, Alta., won Canada’s second gold medal of the 2024 world aquatics championships Thursday with a victory in the men’s 200-metre medley.

The 23-year-old finished in a Canadian-record time of one minute 56.64 seconds.

Knox fended off a challenge from American Carson Foster, who finished 0.33 seconds behind the Canadian (1:56.97), with a strong freestyle in the final 50 metres.

The medley has swimmers use four strokes over the course of a race – butterfly, then backstroke, followed by breaststroke and freestyle.

“Historically, I’m pretty slow in the backstroke, and as I’ve gotten older the breaststroke has been a little bit of a struggle as well,” Knox said. “So just making sure I’m strong through that, and then the last 50 everyone knows you just have to dig deep and go for it.”

Italy’s Alberto Razzetti was third (1:57.42).

The medal is Knox’s first in an individual race at the senior level.

Also Thursday, Calgary’s Ingrid Wilm picked up her second bronze medal of the world championships with a third-place finish in the women’s 50-metre backstroke.

Claire Curzan of the United States won gold in 27.43 seconds, ahead of Australia’s Iona Anderson (27.45) and Wilm (27.61) in a tight race.

Canada has nine medals in Doha (two gold, three silver, four bronze) heading into the final three days of competition.