Canada’s Hallie Clarke won the women’s skeleton competition at the bobsled and skeleton world championships on Friday.

The 19-year-old from Brighton, Ont., clocked a four-run time of three minutes 51.27 seconds to become the youngest skeleton world champion in history.

She was tied with Germany’s Hannah Neise after three runs but pulled away from the pack with a final run of 56.93 seconds, the fastest time of the competition.

“It’s crazy, it still feels like a dream. It was my goal today just to have fun no matter what. I never expected to be in this position,” said Clarke.

“I have been very nervous, I’m still shaking from all the adrenalin, but I tried to remind myself that I love sliding and racing.”

Kim Meylemans of Belgium finished 0.22 seconds behind Clarke to secure the silver medal, while Neise, the 2022 Olympic champion, settled for bronze, 0.26 seconds back, following a bumpy final run.

“Gold would have been nice, but it was my goal to win a medal here in front of my home crowd. Hallie simply did a mega strong race, she totally deserved it,” said Neise.

Mirela Rahneva of Ottawa, who won bronze last year at the world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, finished seventh in 3:51.63, while Calgary’s Jane Channell was 11th in 3:52.72.

Clarke previously won the under-20 world title in Winterberg and made her world championship debut last season, finishing 10th while representing the United States.

She also clinched silver at a World Cup stop in Whistler, B.C., in 2022.