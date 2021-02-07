 Skip to main content
Canadian teenagers Nadeau, Duchaine have top-five finishes at World Cup Aerials

Deer Valley Resort, Utah
The Canadian Press
Canada's Emile Nadeau competes in the World Cup men's freestyle aerials skiing event, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Deer Valley, Utah.

The Associated Press

A pair of Canadian teenagers just missed the podium in the men’s World Cup aerials freestyle skiing event in Deer Valley, Utah.

17-year-old Emile Nadeau and 16-year-old Alexandre Duchaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the event Saturday. Nadeau finished with a final score of 96.58 while Duchaine had a 92.00.

Switzerland’s Noe Roth emerged as the winner with a final score of 126.70. Justin Schoenefeld of the United States finished in second with a score of 123.08. Pirmin Werner of Switzerland ended the event in third at 114.93.

In the women’s event, Canadians Marion Thenault and Naomy Boudreau-Guertin failed to reach the final run after their first run performances.

Australia’s Danielle Scott was the winner of the women’s event. Americans Winter Vinecki and Kaila Kuhn finished in second and third, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021.

