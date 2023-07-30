Open this photo in gallery: Aaron Brown, left to right, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse pose with their Tokyo Olympics silver medals after being awarded the upgraded medals during a ceremony at the Canadian track and field championships, in Langley, B.C., on July 29, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Olympian champion Andre De Grasse won the men’s 200-metre final as the Canadian track and field championship came to a close Sunday at McLeod Stadium.

He finished in 20.01 seconds just ahead of fellow Olympian and teammate Aaron Brown (20.10) with Brendon Rodney (20.15) rounding out the top three.

De Grasse – a six-time Olympic medalist – was fastest in Sunday’s preliminary round with a time of 20.31, ahead of Jerome Blake, Brown and Rodney second to fourth respectively.

Those four men received Olympic relay silver medals Saturday from Tokyo’s Summer Games, which were delayed from 2020 to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were upgraded from bronze to silver after the disqualification of Britain due to a doping violation.

De Grasse winning the 200 metres comes after he didn’t advance to Friday’s 100-metre final.

He’s twice won an Olympic bronze medal in the 100.