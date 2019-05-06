 Skip to main content

Canadian trampoline gold-medalist Rosie MacLennan breaks her ankle

Canadian trampoline gold-medalist Rosie MacLennan breaks her ankle

The Canadian Press
Two-time Olympic gold-medalist Rosie MacLennan broke her ankle at a World Cup event in Belarus.

Two-time Olympic trampoline champion Rosie MacLennan is recovering from a broken ankle she suffered recently at a World Cup in Belarus.

MacLennan told The Canadian Press she landed awkwardly on the side of the trampoline during the competition and fractured her left ankle late last month.

MacLennan won Olympic gold in both 2012 and 2016.

The 30-year-old from King City, Ont., says she and her medical team have a plan in place to get her back competing by September.

MacLennan will attempt to win a third straight Olympic gold next year in Tokyo.

