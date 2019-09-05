 Skip to main content

Sports Canadian UFC fighter Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras looks to make mark in Abu Dhabi

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian UFC fighter Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras looks to make mark in Abu Dhabi

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sarah Moras celebrates her win over Ashlee Evans-Smith of the USA during their mixed martial arts bout at UFC 215 in Edmonton, Alta., on September 9, 2017.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Canadian bantamweight Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras felt instantly at home in Abu Dhabi when she found a Cheesecake Factory.

The 31-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., who trains out of Las Vegas, hopes to indulge in her favourite treat after a win over Georgia’s Liana Jojua (7-2-0) on the undercard of UFC 242 on Saturday.

“I wasn’t expecting it but having a Cheesecake Factory is pretty sweet. So I might hit that up after I weigh in or after the fight,” Moras said with a giggle from Abu Dhabi. “I think I kind of have to.”

Story continues below advertisement

Saturday’s main event pits lightweight titleholder Khabib (The Eagle) Nurmagomedov (27-0-0) of Russia against interim champion Dustin (The Diamond) Poirier (25-5-0) of the U.S.

Moras (5-5-0) is the lone Canadian on the card at The Arena, Yas Island – the UFC’s third trip to the United Arab Emirates capital – although French-born middleweight Nordine Taleb, who trains in Montreal, takes on Russian Muslim Salikhov.

The Moras-Jojua fight will mark the UFC’s first women’s bout in Abu Dhabi. Jojua, a 24-year-old from Tbilisi making her UFC debut, has won five straight including four first-round submission stoppages.

“I think she’s pretty well-rounded,” Moras said of her opponent. “I think I’m more well-rounded so I’m excited to show everyone what I’ve been learning.”

Moras’ Cheesecake nickname came after a friend dared her to come out to her first pro fight to the song “Cheesecake” by the Muppets.

“My friend also said if I came out to that song, she’d bake me a cheesecake and hand it to me as I walked out of the cage,” Moras recalled. “So I was cutting weight and I really wanted cheesecake, so (I said) yeah.

“I’m a huge cheesecake fan. I have cheesecake parties after most of my fights where everyone brings a cheesecake. It’s ridiculous. There’s like 30 cheesecakes and we try to eat as much of it as we can.”

Story continues below advertisement

There is more at stake than calories for Moras as she enters the last fight of her UFC contract. She has lost her last three bouts and four of her last five.

“Life seems to work itself out and I’ve worked too hard not to get the win this time,” said Moras. “Things came up in the other fights. I don’t know, I just wasn’t where I am now. I feel like I needed what happened to happen in order for me to be where I am now.

“I’m excited to show everyone who I really am and how I really fight.”

Moras, a member of the Season 18 cast of “The Ultimate Fighter,” has fought on UFC cards in Edmonton, Ottawa and Moncton as well as Las Vegas, San Diego and Austin, Texas. So she jumped at the chance to fight in the Middle East.

“I’m still excited about it. I don’t think that excitement’s worn off,” she said. “It’s pretty surreal. I can’t believe I’m here right now. I’m just so looking forward to it all.”

Despite the pressure of fighting to stay in the UFC, Moras is enjoying the moment. She and partner Cleve Bentley, a fellow fighter, have been documenting the trip on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s one of my main training partners, one of my coaches,” she said. “He’s my everything.”

Moras has sacrificed for her sport. Injuries kept her out of action for 785 days before her win over Ashlee Evans-Smith at UFC 215 in September 2017.

She returned to her job with Canada Post. And she started a GoFundMe campaign with a goal to raise $10,000 for her training camp for the Smith fight.

Moras called Toshido Mixed Martial Arts home for much of her fighting career. But she moved to Las Vegas to train at Xtreme Couture and use the UFC Performance Institute for everything from nutrition to medical help.

“I’ve just been loving it,” she said. “There’s a lot more training partners and bodies and better coaching. Just a really positive environment to be around. So it’s been awesome in getting me better.”

She believes the Performance Institute has helped her avoid the injuries that plagued her career in the past.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can focus full-time on fighting,” she said.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter