 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadian veteran Brian McKeever takes silver at Para-Nordic World Cup stop

Dresden, Germany
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brian McKeever, seen here with his bronze medal at PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, has sprinted to the silver medal at Para-Nordic World Cup.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Brian McKeever sprinted to the silver medal in the men’s visually impaired category Monday at a Para-Nordic World Cup stop.

The 40-year-old McKeever, of Canmore, Alta., crossed the line with guide Graham Nishikawa just behind Sweden’s Zebastian Modin.

“We fought hard, but didn’t ski well enough to win,” said McKeever, a winner of 17 Paralympic medals. “We didn’t make up enough time where we needed to and then it was over. Some days just aren’t great. Modin is fast, and a really good sprinter.”

Story continues below advertisement

Germany’s Nico Messinger was third.

Meanwhile, Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm, B.C., took bronze in the women’s standing skate-ski sprint race.

Starting at the back of the pack based on her classification, the three-time Paralympic medallist finished third in the hard-fought final against gold-medallist Ekaterina Rumyantseva of Russia and runner-up Vilde Nilsen of Norway.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies