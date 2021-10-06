 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Sports

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian welterweight Mike Malott wins UFC contract with submission victory

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Canadian welterweight Mike (Proper) Malott is headed to the UFC after a 39-second submission win on Dana White’s Contender Series.

The 29-year-old from Burlington, Ont., was awarded a UFC contract after stopping Israel’s Shimon (Assassin) Smotritsky via guillotine choke Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Smotritsky tried to take Malott (7-1-1) down, only to find his neck trapped. It was the second-fastest submission in the show’s six-season history.

“Thirty-nine seconds. This kid is 7-1. Big, strong, tough, durable, Canadian,” said White, president of the UFC.

Story continues below advertisement

All seven of Malott’s wins have come in the first round.

Malott, who trains and serves as a coach with Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, Calif., called it an emotional moment “This has been something I’ve wanted since I was 12, 13 years old,” said Malott. “And I’ve been training consistently since then. I’ve put a lot of work into this, more than half of my life has been dedicated to this. I moved across North America to pursue my dream and get better training. (I’ve) sacrificed things as far as being away from my family and away from a lot of my friends. But other than not being able to spend time with my family, it doesn’t feel like sacrificing. This is what I want to do.”

“It’s a blessing to be able to do what you love for a living,” he added. “And now I get to make an actual living doing it.”

Smotritsky had won all seven previous fights. Malott’s lone loss was to current UFC fighter (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu in October 2014 at WSOF 14 in Edmonton.

The Contender Series, held at the UFC’s Apex production facility, offers fighters a chance to impress the UFC president – and possibly earn a UFC deal.

Malott joins bantamweight Chad (The Monster) Anheliger, who trains in Calgary but calls suburban Airdrie home, and featherweight T.J. (The Truth) Laramie of Windsor, Ont., as Canadians to earn UFC contracts on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Malott’s younger brother Jeff is in the Winnipeg Jets organization, scoring in a 3-2 pre-season loss to Vancouver on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

A product of Cornell University, Jeff Malott split last season between the AHL’s Manitoba Moose and ECHL’s Florida Everblades.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies