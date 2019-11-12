 Skip to main content

Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos claims 13th world championship gold

Dubai
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Lakatos, from Dorval, Que., won in a time of 1 minute 40.59 seconds. He also set a new championships record in the event when he won his heat in 1:38.38.

Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos claimed his 13th career gold medal at the world para athletics championships with a win in the men’s T53 800-metres Tuesday.

Lakatos, from Dorval, Que., won in a time of 1 minute 40.59 seconds. He also set a new championships record in the event when he won his heat in 1:38.38.

The previous record was 1:39.09.

Story continues below advertisement

“That race went exactly as I’d hoped it would,” Lakatos said. “There were a few strategies going in, keep [Thailand’s Pongsakorn Paeyo] boxed in behind me and it worked perfectly.”

Paeyo earned silver and South Korea’s Yoo Byunghoon took bronze.

Lakatos now has three medals in Dubai. He won gold in the 100-metre T53 final on Friday and took silver medal in the 400-metre T53 final Saturday.

Earlier Tuesday, Renée Foessel of Mississauga picked up a bronze in the F38 women’s discus with a Canadian-record throw of 33.37 metres.

“This is absolutely amazing,” said Foessel, who was born with cerebral palsy that affects one side of her body. “I couldn’t have imagined an outcome like this. I’m very happy, satisfied and proud of our performances today. I’m going to remember the moments like these and it wouldn’t be without the support of my coach, my family, friends, fellow athletes, all of Canada behind us, there’s no words.”

Mi Na of China won gold and Simone Kruger of South Africa took silver.

Calgary’s Jenn Brown was sixth with a personal-best throw of 31.68 metres.

