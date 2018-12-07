Canadian women capture bronze in team pursuit at World Cup speedskating event

Canada captured bronze in women’s team pursuit on Friday at the third World Cup speedskating event of the season.

Ottawa’s Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann and Keri Morrison of Burlington, Ont., finished third behind gold medal-winning Japan and Russia.

It was the second podium finish of the season for the Canadians, who brought home silver from the last World Cup in Tomakomai, Japan.

Canada is third in the World Cup rankings behind front-running Japan and Russia.

“I’m really happy with today’s race and also really happy with the third place overall,” Blondin said.

“I think it just shows the consistency in our team. Today was a bit of a struggle, but we kept it together. When you work together as a team you can accomplish great things.”

Canada’s men’s team pursuit squad featuring Ted-Jan Bloemen of Calgary, Jordan Belchos of Toronto and Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., finished just off the podium in fourth place.

The event runs through Sunday.