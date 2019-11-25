 Skip to main content

Sports

Canadian women climb to No. 3 in World Rugby rankings

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The Canadian women's rugby team has reached No. 3 in the world rankings.

John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail

Helped by a pair of wins over the U.S., Canada has moved up one spot to No. 3 in World Rugby women’s rankings.

The Americans dropped one place to sixth after the 19-0 and 52-7 losses to Canada in California.

New Zealand remains atop the standings, followed by England. Canada, meanwhile, returned to third for the first time since June.

France fell one rung to fourth while Australia moved past the Americans into fifth. The rest of the top 10 was unchanged with Italy seventh followed by Wales, Spain and Ireland.

Japan was a big mover, climbing 15 places to a career-high No. 12 after drawing Italy 17-17 and beating Scotland 24-20.

The Canadian men are ranked 22nd in the world.

