Sports

Canadian women dominate U.S. with 19-0 shutout in first of two Can-Am rugby test matches

Chula Vista, California, United States
The Canadian Press
DaLeaka Menin, Irene Patrinos and Janna Slevinsky scored tries as Canada blanked the U.S. 19-0 in women’s rugby play Wednesday.

Brianna Miller kicked two conversions for Canada, which led 14-0 at the half.

Madison Grant, Shoshanah Seumanutafa and Mikiela Nelson all won their first caps for Canada. Grant started while Seumanutafa and Nelson came off the bench.

Olivia DeMerchant captained Canada.

The two teams meet again Sunday to wrap up the two-game Can-Am series.

Canada lost 20-18 to the fifth-ranked Americans when they met in July at the same venue in the 2019 Women’s Rugby Super Series.

