The Canadian women’s rugby team will be on the move in the Pacific Four Series this year, with matches in Australia, New Zealand and the U.S.

Fourth-ranked Canada hosted part of last year’s tournament, losing 52-21 to No. 2 New Zealand and beating No. 5 Australia 45-7 in July in Ottawa after defeating the ninth-ranked U.S. 50-17 in Madrid in April.

The Black Ferns won the 2023 event at 3-0-0, with Canada (2-1-0) second, Australia (1-2-0) third and the U.S. (0-3-0) fourth. As a result, New Zealand, Canada and Australia qualified for the top tier of the inaugural WXV, a three-tier annual global women’s international 15s competition, in October-November while the U.S. took part in the WXV second tier.

While the top three will again move on to the WXV 1, joining the top three teams from the Women’s Six Nations, World Cup qualification is also on the line this year.

With Canada and New Zealand having already booked their tickets to the 2025 World Cup in England by virtue of making the semi-finals of the 2021 tournament, Australia and the U.S. will be batting for qualification.

While World Rugby said Pacific Four Series host cities and venues will be confirmed at a later date, the U.S. will host Canada on April 27 in the tournament opener – which will mark the first women’s test match on U.S. soil since the inaugural Pacific Four Series in 2021.

“The chance to play Canada on home soil, in front of family, friends and U.S.A. fans is definitely a highlight of the international calendar, and one the players are excited about,” U.S. coach Sione Fukofuka said in a statement.

Australia and New Zealand will host the remaining matches in May.

The Wallaroos, under new coach Jo Yapp, will host Canada (on May 11) and the U.S.

The Black Ferns, looking to win a third straight title and preserve their unbeaten record in the competition, will host the U.S., Canada (on May 19) and Australia.

Pacific Four Series Schedule

Saturday, April 27

U.S. versus Canada

Saturday, May 11

New Zealand versus U.S

Australia versus Canada

Friday, May 17

Australia versus U.S.

Sunday, May 19

New Zealand versus Canada

Saturday, May 25

New Zealand versus Australia