 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadian women to train in Leeds during 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tournament organizers announced the team training bases on Wednesday, which marked 500 days before the start of the tournament.

The Canadian Press

The Canada Ravens will be based out of Leeds at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England.

Tournament organizers announced the team training bases on Wednesday, which marked 500 days before the start of the tournament.

The 61-game World Cup, which includes men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions, runs Oct. 23 to Nov. 27, 2021, across 21 venues.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the Canadian women, Leeds will also serve as the training base for the Jamaican and Irish men and England, Papua New Guinea and Brazil women.

The fifth-ranked Ravens will play in Group A with host England (No. 3), Papua New Guinea (No. 4) and Brazil (No. 13). Group B features defending champion Australia (No. 1), New Zealand (No. 2), France (No. 6) and the Cook Islands (No. 7).

The Canadian men, ranked 27th in the world, failed to qualify for the 16-country men’s competition. The Americas will be represented by No. 20 Jamaica.

The Ravens made their World Cup debut in 2017, posting their first ever international win by downing Papua New Guinea 22-8 in Sydney, Australia, at the six-team women’s event.

Canada lost its other opening round matches – 50-4 to New Zealand and 88-0 to Australia – before falling 58-6 to Australia in the semi-finals. Australia then defeated New Zealand 23-16 in the final.

“The Canadians will be looking forward to another attempt at reaching the final, and I’m sure having a base in Leeds will give them the energy and excitement to achieve their best,” Joe Dutton, chief executive of the Rugby League World Cup, said in a statement.

The three tournaments will take place across 21 venues throughout England. Both the women’s and wheelchair competitions will be contested by two groups of four teams, while the 16-country men’s tournament will be split into four groups.

Story continues below advertisement

Rugby league is the 13-player code, as opposed to the 15-player rugby union.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies