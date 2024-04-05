Canada’s women defeated the U.S. 12-5 Friday to finish first in Pool C with its third straight win at the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens.

Both teams had already secured qualification to the Cup quarterfinals by virtue of earlier victories over Japan and Spain. But Canada moves on as the higher seed in winning the group.

Olivia Apps opened the scoring for Canada against the U.S. with a fine solo run with Chloe Daniels adding the conversion for a 7-0 lead. American Kaylen Thomas scored early in the second half to cut the margin to 7-5 with her first try on the HSBC SVNS rugby circuit.

The Canadian defence stepped up to preserve the lead and Fancy Bermudez, from a nifty Sabrina Poulin offload, crashed over to pad the lead to 12-5.

Charity Williams, who missed last month’s Los Angeles stop due to injury, scored three tries in Canada’s first two wins Friday.

The 27-year-old speedster from Toronto had two tries in the opening 24-5 victory over Japan and added another in a 14-7 win over Spain at Hong Kong Stadium.

Daniels and Krissy Scurfield also scored tries for Canada against Japan with Daniels adding a pair of conversions. Sophie de Goede had the other try against Spain with Daniels and Apps contributing conversions.

The Canadian women came to Hong Kong fifth overall in the standings with 62 points after five events. The Americans stand fourth, two points ahead.

The Canadian men, last in the standings in 12th spot with 12 points, continue to struggle on the circuit with losses to No. 3 Fiji and No. 4 France on Friday.

France led 10-0 at the half, adding three converted tries in the second half to win 31-0. Fiji then thumped Canada 45-5 with Canada’s Morgan Di Nardo scoring his first career series try.

The Canadian men wrap up Pool A play against Australia.

The slimmed-down sevens circuit features seven regular-season events, each featuring men’s and women’s competition, plus a grand final with promotion and relegation at stake. Canada’s men seem destined for a second straight relegation battle to retain their core status on the circuit.

After Hong Kong, the teams go to Singapore before wrapping up the season in Madrid from May 31 to June 2.