Canada coach Sandro Fiorino has made three personnel and three positional changes to his starting 15 for Sunday’s women’s rugby test match against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park.

Veronica Harrigan slots in at hooker while Tyson Beukeboom comes in at lock and Justine Pelletier at scrum-half. The introduction of Beukeboom moves fellow second-rower Emma Taylor to No. 4 from No. 5. Courtney Holtkamp shifts from lock to blindside flanker, which moves Fabiola Forteza to openside flanker.

Ngalula Fuamba, Marie Thibault and Sarah-Maude Lachance make the bench.

The third-ranked Canadian women are coming off a 51-12 loss to top-ranked England last Sunday in London.

Canada, returning to action for the first time in almost two years, beat the sixth-ranked U.S. 15-9 and 26-13 earlier in the month in Glendale, Colo., to win the inaugural World Rugby Pacific Four Series title.

Canada holds a 7-2-2 career record against Wales and won 38-21 when they last met, in November, 2018 in Cardiff.

The Canada-Wales match will be shown live in Canada on TSN.ca and through the TSN app at noon ET Sunday, with an encore tape-delayed broadcast on TSN 2 at 12:30 a.m. ET.