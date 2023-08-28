Canada’s women’s 4x400-metre relay team finished fourth at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

The quartet of Zoe Sherar, Aiyanna Stiverne, Kyra Constantine and Grace Konrad ran a season-best time of three minutes 22.42 seconds.

The Netherlands – with a world-leading time of 3:20.72 – won gold. Jamaica (3:20.88) and Great Britain (3:21.04) claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

In other results, Moh Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., placed seventh in the men’s 5,000. Ahmed crossed the finish line at 13:12.92 seconds.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen (13:11.30) claimed gold. Spain’s Mohamed Katir (13:11.44) and Kenya’s Jacob Krop (13:12.28) earned silver and bronze, respectively.

Ahmed, 32, is the reigning silver medallist from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 in the 5,000, and grabbed bronze at the 2019 worlds in Doha, Qatar.

Earlier Sunday, Calgary’s Rory Linkletter was the leading Canadian in the men’s marathon. He placed 19th with a season-best time of 2:12:16.

Ben Preisner (season best 2:15:02) of Milton, Ont., and Justin Kent (2:15:26) of Burnaby, B.C., finished 28th and 30th, respectively.

Canada closes the world championships tied for second on the medal table with Spain with four gold medals, and only behind the U.S., which had 12.

Canada finished with a total of six medals, including two silvers.