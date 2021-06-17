 Skip to main content
Canadian women’s basketball team advances to semifinals at AmeriCup

San Juan, Puerto Rico
The Canadian Press
Aislinn Konig had a game-high 23 points as Canada crushed the Dominican Republic 90-53 in quarterfinal action at the FIBA AmeriCup women’s basketball tournament on Thursday.

Canada is now 5-0 at the event.

With the win, Canada secured one of four spots at World Cup qualifying tournaments, Feb. 6-14, 2022. The top three from each qualifier earn a berth in the World Cup, in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 22-Oct. 1, 2022.

Ranked fourth in the world, the Canadians are playing in their first tournament in 16 months as they tune up for the coming Tokyo Olympics.

Canada will play the winner of a quarter-final between Puerto Rico and Colombia in the semi-finals on Friday. The United States will face the winner of a Brazil-Venezuela game in the other semifinal.

Konig, from Langley, B.C., was eight-for-10 from the field, including seven-of-nine from three-point range.

Laeticia Amihere of Mississauga added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Yohanna Morton led the Dominican Republic with 18 points.

Canada rolled through its four group-stage games, scoring 155 more points than it allowed.

The Canadians are without WNBA players Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. The three are expected to join Canada in Tokyo, although Achonwa is out indefinitely with a sprained medical collateral ligament (MCL) in her right knee.

After the AmeriCup, the Canadian women will return to Tampa, Fla., to continue Olympic preparations.

The women normally call Edmonton their home base, but couldn’t gather there because of COVID-19 protocols and quarantine rules, and so are training out of the Toronto Raptors’ temporary home.

