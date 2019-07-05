 Skip to main content

Sports Canadian women’s beach volleyball team advances to world championships final

Hamburg
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes have secured Canada’s first medal in beach volleyball world championships history.

Whether it’s gold or silver will be determined Saturday.

Pavan, from Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto’s Humana-Paredes, edged Switzerland’s Tanja Huberli and Nina Betschart 2-1 (23-21, 17-21, 19-17) in semifinal action on Friday.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, ranked sixth in the world, will face Americans April Ross and Alexandra Klineman, the No. 5-ranked team, in the gold-medal match.

Earlier Friday, Pavan and Humana-Paredes beat Marta Menegatti and Viktoria Orsi Toth of Italy 2-0 (21-12, 21-12) in quarterfinal play.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes recorded the previous best finish for Canada in beach volleyball world championships history (the event has been held every two years since 1997) when they finished fourth in 2017 in Vienna.

Ross won world championship silver in 2017, Olympic silver in 2012 and bronze in 2016 with different partners.

