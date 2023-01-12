Injuries have prompted Canada women’s coach Jack Hanratty to call in reinforcements for the New Zealand Sevens, the third stop on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The injury-ravaged Canadian women were reduced to eight players on the final day of play last month at the South Africa Sevens. Canada finished eighth in Cape Town and stands ninth overall in the standings.

Maddy Grant and Alysha Corrigan make the transition from the 15s national team. Pamphinette Buisa, part of the Canadian Olympic sevens squad in Tokyo, and Chloe Daniels return to the sevens roster.

Buisa and Daniels were also part of the Canadian 15s team at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, where Canada finished fourth in November.

Canada has been drawn in Pool B along with France, Australia and Japan for the New Zealand Sevens tournament, which runs Jan. 21-22 at FMG Stadium Waikato.

“We were hit hard with injuries in Cape Town and we had players stepping up and getting an opportunity to gain some crucial Sevens Series experience,” Hanratty said in a statement. “Every stop on the series is an opportunity to test ourselves against the best, and we are looking forward to starting off the new year with the chance to test the strength and depth of our squad in New Zealand.”

Canada opens pool play Friday against France, currently fourth in the standings, before facing No. 1 Australia and No. 11 Japan.

Australia won the opening event of the season in Dubai and was runner-up to New Zealand in South Africa.

After New Zealand, the Canadians head to Australia for the Jan. 27-29 HSBC Sydney Sevens.