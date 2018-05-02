 Skip to main content

Canadian women’s rugby sevens hope to bounce back from disappointing showing in Japan

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Canada has been drawn with Australia, Spain and Ireland for the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens in Langford, B.C., on May 12-13.

Defending champion New Zealand is in Pool A with Fiji, 2016 champion England and Brazil. Pool B features France, Russia, the United States and Japan.

The tournament at Westhills Stadium is the penultimate round of the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series.

Canada is coming off a disappointing 11th-place finish in Kitakyushu, Japan, and currently stands fifth in the overall standings with 32 points.

Australia leads the standings with 56 points, ahead of defending Series champions New Zealand (50) and Russia (42). Spain is tied with Canada on points.

The Canadian Press

