Canadian women’s rugby team confirmed for second trip to World Cup

Neil Davidson
Toronto
The Canadian Press
New Zealand and Canada compete for a line out during the Women's Rugby Super Series 2019 match between Canada and New Zealand at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center on June 28, 2019 in Chula Vista, Calif.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Canada has been confirmed as one of eight women’s teams in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The other participants are host England, defending champion Australia, Brazil, the Cook Islands, France, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The World Cup, which will feature men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions, will run from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21 in 2021. The tournament draw is scheduled for November.

The eight women’s participants were chosen by the sport’s world governing body.

“With the growth of the game globally, and increased competition for places at this landmark event, it really shows the strong position Canada is in on the world stage of rugby league,” Thomas Hughes, the Canada Rugby League Association’s director of rugby, said in a statement.

The men’s tournament will feature 16 teams – up from 14 in the most recent tournament – including defending champion Australia, England, Fiji, Lebanon, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga, which all qualified by reaching the quarter-finals of the 2017 tournament in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The remaining eight participants are to be decided by a regional qualification process under the auspices of the Rugby League International Federation.

The Canadian men, known as the Wolverines, will watch from the sidelines having already lost to Jamaica in qualifying play last November. The Reggae Warriors then beat the United States to become Americas champion. Canada is ranked 21st in the world.

Canada’s women made it to the semi-finals of their six-team World Cup competition in 2017 before being thumped 58-6 by Australia.

In their first World Cup, the Canadian women were outscored 204-32 in losing three of four matches but celebrated a historic first win – 22-8 over Papua New Guinea.

The Ravens and Wolverines hit the road in September for a joint tour of Serbia.

