Canadian women’s under-20 rugby team to play in four-country tournament in Wales

Canada’s under-20 women’s rugby team will play host Wales, England and the United States next month in the inaugural Women’s U20 Transatlantic Quad Series in Cardiff.

Head coach Dean Murten has summoned 32 players to a July 3-9 camp in Smiths Falls, Ont., before selecting the 30 – woman tour roster.

Canada will open against the U.S. on July 14 at Cardiff Metropolitan University before facing England on July 19 and Wales on July 24 with both games at Cardiff Arms Park.

“We are greatly looking forward to working with this group of players as they continue their development along the high-performance pathway,” Murten said in a statement.

“These players have put in a great amount of work with their club and university teams, and will now get to transfer their skills to an international setting,” he added.

The Canadian women’s U20 program officially relaunched last summer with games against the U.S. and Wales in Ottawa, held in conjunction with the 2023 Pacific Four Series.

Six players return from that 2023 under-20 side, as well as eight members of the Canadian under-18 side that won silver at the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Tattyannah Jackson is currently with the Canada Selects squad in Spain while Adia Pye is representing Canada at the FISU World University Championship Rugby Sevens ahead of joining the under-20 squad.

The Selects, whose 28-woman roster includes a dozen capped players, beat Spain 27-12 on Sunday in Elche with the rematch scheduled for Saturday in Villajoyosa.

The Canadian men’s under-20 team was in action last week, beaten 41-21 by the U.S. at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., in the second of two World Rugby U20 Trophy qualifier matches.

The U.S. won the first leg 33-18 and will represent North America at the 2024 World Rugby U20 Trophy, the second-tier world under-20 championship.

Canada Women’s U-20 Roster

Forwards

Anya Prokopich, Surrey, B.C., UBC; Camille Arvin-Berod, Saint-Denis-Sur-Richelieu, Que., Lons Section Paloise (France); Emma Grootendorst, Comox Valley, B.C., University of Victoria; Emily Findlay, Regina, University of Victoria; Emily Lenhardt, Campbellville, Ont., Guelph Gryphons; Jayne Armatage, Waterloo, Ont., Queen’s University; Jesse Knaggs, Victoria, UBC; Jordan Schneppenheim, Keswick, Ont., Queen’s University; Kayah Adamuszewski, Guelph, Ont., University of Guelph; Kiki Idowu, Toronto, UBC; Maddy Thran, Courtenay, B.C., UBC; Madeline Di Girolamo, Vaughan, Ont., University of Guelph; Maia Swemmer, Uxbridge, Ont., Brock University; Piper Walsh, Luskville, Que, University of Victoria; Riley Authier, Chateauguay, Que., Vanier College; Sarah (Jiggy) Schonfeld, Ottawa, Queen’s University; Sierra Hasse, Saint-Lazare, Que., SABRFC; Tattyannah Jackson, Newmarket, Ont., Queen’s University.

Backs

Adia Pye, Victoria, UBC; Ava Ference, Shawnigan Lake, B.C., Harvard University; Ava Van Santen, Langley, B.C., Trinity Western University; Ella Blyth, Oshawa, Ont., University of Ottawa; Elle Douglas, Saskatoon, University of Victoria; Kayleigh Noel, Beaumont, Alta., University of Lethbridge; Lana Dueck, Abbotsford, B.C., UBC; Nayka Goudreau, Saint-Prosper-de-Dorchester, Que, Campus Notre-Dame-de-Foy; Rachel Cullum, Ottawa, Queen’s University; Ria Johnston, Charlottetown, University of P.E.I.; Olivia Newsome, Calgary, University of Victoria; Sarah MacPherson, Hong Kong, UBC.

Non-Travelling Reserves

Addy Holmes, Waterloo, Ont., University of Guelph; Brooke Rempel, Ariss, Ont., Brock University; Grace Jacklyn, Brantford, Ont., University of Guelph; Halle Woodcock, Trenton, Ont., University of Guelph; Kennedi Stevenson, Toronto, Niagara Rugby Union; Paige MacLean, Summerside, P.E.I., University of P.E.I.; Sarah Hardy, Cole Harbour, N.S., Queen’s University

Head Coach: Dean Murten.

Manager/Assistant Coach: Darcy Patterson.

Assistant Coaches: Colette McAuley, Carolyn McEwen, Glen Sharpe, Jenn Russell.