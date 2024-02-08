The Canadian women’s water polo team’s first loss at the World Aquatics Championship was a costly one.

Italy (3-0) scored a 12-8 win over Canada (2-1) on Thursday to claim first place in Group D and earn a direct spot into the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Canada must now beat New Zealand in a round-of-16 game on Saturday to advance to the quarter-finals.

Claudia Marletta led the Italian attack with four goals, while Emma Wright, of Lindsay, Ont., and Toronto’s Verica Bakoc each scored twice for Canada.

There are 16 teams competing in the women’s water polo competition in Doha.

Canada needs a top-two finish to qualify for the Paris Olympics.