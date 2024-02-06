Canada’s women’s water polo team continued its perfect start at the world aquatics championships with a 20-5 win over Great Britain on Tuesday.

Montreal’s Elyse Lemay-Lavoie led Canada (2-0) with four goals, while Shae La Roche of Winnipeg had three.

Axelle Crevier, Emma Wright, Blaire McDowell, Kindred Paul and Marilia Mimides each had two goals, while Daphne Guevremont, Verica Bakoc and Serena Browne added singles.

There are 16 teams competing in the women’s water polo competition in Doha.

Canada, which won its first game 24-2 over South Africa on Sunday, needs a top-two finish to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Canada next plays Italy on Thursday.

The Italians won their opener 17-3 over South Africa on Tuesday.