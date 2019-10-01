 Skip to main content

Andre De Grasse hits world podium again, taking silver in 200 metres at Athletics World Championships

Andre De Grasse hits world podium again, taking silver in 200 metres at Athletics World Championships

DOHA, Qatar
The Canadian Press
Canada's Andre De Grasse celebrates after taking silver in the Men's 200m final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on Oct. 1, 2019.

MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Andre De Grasse has won a silver medal in the men’s 200 metres at the world track and field championships.

The 24-year-old from Markham, Ont., made a late charge to finish second in 19.95 seconds on Tuesday.

American Noah Lyles was first in 19.83 seconds and Ecuador’s Alex Quinonez was third in 19.98.

Toronto’s Aaron Brown finished sixth in 20.10.

It marks the second medal for De Grasse at the 2019 worlds. De Grasse won bronze in the 100 metres on Saturday.

It also was Canada’s first world championship medal in the men’s 200 metres since Atlee Mahorn was third in 1991.

Canada now has four medals (three bronze, one silver) at the world championships after winning none at the past worlds in London in 2017.

It was the fourth career world championship medal for De Grasse, who has rejoined the world’s sprinting elite after a frustrating stretch of two lost seasons to hamstring injuries.

De Grasse’s troubles began at the 2017 world championships in London, where his hurt hamstring forced him to withdraw from the 100- and 200-metre events. De Grasse was considered a medal contender in both events – perhaps even a threat to beat Jamaican legend Usain Bolt – after a highly successful three-medal performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Earlier Tuesday, Marco Arop of Edmonton finished seventh in the men’s 800 metres.

Matthew Hughes competes in a men's 3000-metre steeplechase heat at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 1, 2019.

Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press

Two Canadians qualified for finals today at the world track and field championships.

Matthew Hughes of Oshawa, Ont., has secured a spot in the men’s 3,000-metre steeplechase final, while Michael Mason of Nanoose Bay, B.C., will go for a medal in the men’s high jump.

Mason cleared the qualifying height of 2.29 metres, while Hughes pasted the fourth fastest time in heats (a season-best 8 minutes 13.12 seconds) to advance to the steeplechase final.

Sage Watson of Medicine Hat, Alta., qualified for the women’s 400-metre hurdles semi-finals by finishing second in her heat with a time of 55.57 seconds.

In the men’s 400 metres, Toronto’s Philip Osei moved to the semis by finishing second in his heat with a time of 45.87 seconds.

Toronto’s Crystal Emmanuel just missed qualifying for the women’s 200-metre final. Her semi-final time of a season-best 22.65 seconds was third in her heat and ninth over all.

The top eight made the final.

