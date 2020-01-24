 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadians Randa Markos and Sarah Moras book UFC fights

The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sarah Moras celebrates her win over Ashlee Evans-Smith at UFC 215 in Edmonton on Sept. 9, 2017.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Canadian strawweight Randa (Quiet Storm) Markos is stepping in for the injured Paige VanZant against Brazil’s Amanda Ribas on a televised UFC Fight Night card March 14 in Brasilia.

Van Zant (8-4-0) said on social media that she has a fractured arm. It marks the American fighter’s third arm break, and the second time she has suffered a fracture near the hole where a plate is screwed into her arm.

Markos (10-7-1) is coming off an October split-decision victory over American Ashley (The Spider Monkey) Yoder. The 34-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is 6-6-1 in the UFC.

Story continues below advertisement

Ribas (8-1-0) has won both of her UFC outings to date.

The main event in Brasilia is between eighth-ranked lightweight contender Kevin (The Motown Phenom) Lee (18-5-0) and No. 13 Charles Oliveira (28-8-0 with one no contest).

In other Canadian UFC news, Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras is taking on American Sijara (SarJ) Eubanks at UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Moras (6-5-0) stopped Georgia’s Liana Jojua by TKO last time out in September, snapping a three-fight losing streak. The 31-year-old flyweight from Kelowna, B.C., who trains out of Las Vegas, is 3-4-0 in the UFC.

The 34-year-old Eubanks (4-4-0) is coming off back-to-back losses.

The UFC 249 main event pits lightweight champion Khabib (The Eagle) Nurmagomedov (28-0-0) of Russia against No. 10 Tony (El Cucuy) Ferguson (25-3-0) of the United States.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies