Canadians Randa Markos and Sarah Moras book UFC fights

Open this photo in gallery Sarah Moras celebrates her win over Ashlee Evans-Smith at UFC 215 in Edmonton on Sept. 9, 2017. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Canadian strawweight Randa (Quiet Storm) Markos is stepping in for the injured Paige VanZant against Brazil’s Amanda Ribas on a televised UFC Fight Night card March 14 in Brasilia.

Van Zant (8-4-0) said on social media that she has a fractured arm. It marks the American fighter’s third arm break, and the second time she has suffered a fracture near the hole where a plate is screwed into her arm.

Markos (10-7-1) is coming off an October split-decision victory over American Ashley (The Spider Monkey) Yoder. The 34-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is 6-6-1 in the UFC.

Ribas (8-1-0) has won both of her UFC outings to date.

The main event in Brasilia is between eighth-ranked lightweight contender Kevin (The Motown Phenom) Lee (18-5-0) and No. 13 Charles Oliveira (28-8-0 with one no contest).

In other Canadian UFC news, Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras is taking on American Sijara (SarJ) Eubanks at UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Moras (6-5-0) stopped Georgia’s Liana Jojua by TKO last time out in September, snapping a three-fight losing streak. The 31-year-old flyweight from Kelowna, B.C., who trains out of Las Vegas, is 3-4-0 in the UFC.

The 34-year-old Eubanks (4-4-0) is coming off back-to-back losses.

The UFC 249 main event pits lightweight champion Khabib (The Eagle) Nurmagomedov (28-0-0) of Russia against No. 10 Tony (El Cucuy) Ferguson (25-3-0) of the United States.