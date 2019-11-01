 Skip to main content

Canadians sit in seventh place after first day of figure skating Grand Prix

The Canadian Press
Canada's Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus perform on Nov. 1.

Canadians Carolane Soucisse of Chateauguay, Que., and Shane Firus of North Vancouver, B.C., were in seventh place in ice dancing after Friday’s short programs at the Internationaux de France, the third stop on the ISU Grand Prix figure skating circuit.

World champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France were in first place after the rhythm dance with 88.69 points followed by Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. at 80.69. Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy were third at 79.65.

In the pairs event, Camille Ruest of Rimouski, Que., and Andrew Wolfe of Calgary also sat in seventh place after their short program. Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin of Russia were first.

Two-time world champion Nathan Chen of the U.S. compiled 102.48 points for top spot in the men’s event after the short program. Alexander Samarin of Russia was second at 98.48 and Kevin Aymoz of France third at 82.50.

Nicolas Nadeau of Blainville, Que., was ninth.

Canada has no entries in the women’s event.

Competition ends Saturday with the free skates.

