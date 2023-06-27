The Montreal Canadiens have traded for Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Newhook.

Colorado got the 31st and 37th picks in this week’s draft and defenceman Gianni Fairbrother from Montreal. The move clears potential salary cap space to try to keep pending free agent centre J.T. Compher, after the Avalanche acquired Ryan Johansen from Nashville over the weekend.

“For us, Newhook brings versatility, speed, and the experience of already winning a Stanley Cup,” said Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes.

Newhook, who was Colorado’s first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2019, tallied 66 points (27, 39) in 159 games for the Avalanche.

Hughes says the centre, who battled for ice time on the star-laden Avalanche, will have a chance to develop into an impact player on a young Canadiens team.

“It takes time for players [to develop] and it is harder to do that when you come to an experienced team,” Hughes said.

“We have the luxury as we go through this process that players can make mistakes ... it’s just a different environment with the state that we’re in versus Colorado at this point.”

St. Louis expects Newhook to take on a bigger role in Montreal.

“He might have played 12 or 13 minutes per game in Colorado,” he said. “I believe we’re going to ask more of him here. He already has experience with good qualities. We’re bringing him into an environment that suits him better.”

Newhook is expected as a restricted free agent to get a raise from the US$925,000 he made last season. The Boston College product had four points in 12 games on Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup run.

Hughes also admitted that the fact that he has personal history with Newhook — he was his agent when Colorado called Newhook’s name at the 2019 draft — played a role in completing the transaction.

“When you know someone personally, it certainly helps to know how they’ll fit into the locker room. We’re very confident he’s going to be a good addition to the locker room; he has already played with Kirby [Dach] and [Justin] Barron on Team Canada [at the 2021 world junior championship],” Hughes said.

Fairbrother was the 77th overall pick by Montreal in the 2019 draft and has spent the last two season with the Laval Rockets.

He had eight points in 28 games for the AHL team but suffered a season-ending injury in a game against the Belleville Senators on Oct. 9, 2022.

Fairbrother is under contract through next season at an NHL salary of $860,000 and $80,000 in the American Hockey League.

— With files from The Associated Press