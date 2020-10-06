Canadiens pick defenceman Guhle with No. 16 draft pick

Open this photo in gallery The Montreal Canadiens selected defenceman Kaiden Guhle from the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders with the 16th pick in the NHL draft on Oct. 6, 2020. The Canadian Press

The Montreal Canadiens used the 16th pick in the NHL draft to add defenceman Kaiden Guhle on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old native of Sherwood Park, Alta., registered 40 points (11 goals and 29 assists) in 64 games with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League last season.

Guhle, six-foot-two and 186 pounds, won a WHL championship with the Raiders in 2019.

Earlier Tuesday, Montreal sent its third-round pick (78th overall) and forward Max Domi to the Columbus Blue Jackets for right-winger Josh Anderson.

Domi, 25, was set to become a restricted free agent this week. He had 17 goals and 27 assists in 71 regular-season games with the Canadiens this past season, plus three assists in 10 post-season games.

The total was down from the career-high 72 points (28 goals, 44 assists) Domi registered over 82 games in 2018-19.

It’s already been a busy off-season for the Canadiens, who – in addition to moving Domi – have acquired goalie Jake Allen from the St. Louis Blues and defenceman Joel Edmundson from the Carolina Hurricanes.

The moves come after a year that saw the team struggle through the regular season before upsetting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualifying round of the post-season. The Canadiens went on to lose to the top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the playoffs.

Montreal still has a lot of work to do at this year’s draft, which resumes with rounds two through seven on Wednesday. The team has a total of 10 picks, including Nos. 47, 48, 57, 98, 102, 109, 136, 171 and 188.

The Habs picked right-winger Cole Caufield 15th overall at the 2019 draft. The 19-year-old from Mosinee, Wis. spent last season at the University of Wisconsin where he put up 19 goals and 17 assists in 36 games.

The draft was supposed to be a hometown affair for the Canadiens this year but the event was first delayed, then moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.