 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadiens trade Domi to Blue Jackets for Anderson in swap of forwards

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Montreal Canadiens traded Max Domi (above) and a third-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Josh Anderson on Oct. 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Max Domi to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for right-wing Josh Anderson.

Columbus also gets Montreal’s third-round pick at this week’s draft.

The 25-year-old Domi had 17 goals and 27 assists in 71 regular-season games with the Canadiens last season and added three assists in 10 postseason games.

Story continues below advertisement

His game took a step down after he posted career highs goals (28), assists (44) and points (72) over 82 games in 2018-19.

Domi is set to become a restricted free agent this week. He signed a two-year, US$6.3-million contract with Montreal after coming over in a June 2018 trade with Arizona that sent forward Alex Galchenyuk to the Coyotes.

Selected 12th over all by the Coyotes in 2013, Domi has 81 goals and 170 assists over 375 career games with Arizona and Montreal.

The 26-year-old Anderson was limited to 26 games in 2019-20 after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery on March 2. He had a goal and three assists.

Selected in the fourth round of the by Columbus, Anderson has 65 goals and 50 assists over 267 NHL games.

Anderson is also set to become a restricted free agent as his three-year, US$5.5-million contract comes to a close.

Also Tuesday, the Canadiens placed defenceman Karl Alzner on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the remainder of his contract.

Story continues below advertisement

Alzner, 32, had two seasons remaining on a five-year deal with an average annual value of US$4.625-million that he signed as a free agent with Montreal in 2017.

He had one goal and 13 points in 95 games with Montreal.

After playing 82 games in his first season with the club in 2017-18, he spent the bulk of the next two seasons with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket.

A junior star with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen, Alzner was selected fifth overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2007 NHL draft.

The native of Burnaby, B.C., has 20 goals and 110 assists over 686 career NHL games with Washington and Montreal.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies