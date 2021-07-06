Canadiens win Game 4 in overtime to keep Stanley Cup hopes alive

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as defenceman Jan Rutta (44) defends during overtime period Game 4 Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Canadian Press

The Canadiens are still alive in the Stanley Cup playoffs. They beat the Lightning 3-2 in overtime at the Bell Centre on Monday night to send their series in the final round back to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Josh Anderson scored 3 minutes 53 seconds into sudden death, his second goal of the night, to win it. Anderson was falling as he fired a puck past Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. The goals were Anderson’s fourth and fifth in 21 games this postseason.

Only one team in NHL history has overcome a 3-0 deficit to hoist Lord Stanley’s trophy, the 1942 Maple Leafs. In order to win, Montreal would have to string together four straight victories, a feat it has achieved once previously during the 2021 postseason.

This is the first time since 1993 that the Canadiens have reached the final round. They remain the last team from Canada to win the Stanley Cup in that same year.

Carey Price had 32 saves in by far his best performance of the final round. Montreal killed off a four-minute penalty that spanned the final 1:01 of the third period and the first 2:59 of overtime. In the defeat, Tampa Bay failed to score on six power plays.

Overall, the Canadiens are 8-1 on home ice now when facing elimination in a Stanley Cup final. Fans were delirious inside and outside of the arena.

The Lightning jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the series while outscoring the Canadiens 14-5. Vasilevskiy has been outstanding in the net but got outplayed by Price for the first time. Vasilevskiy had 18 saves.

Price entered Game 4 with a 4.39 goals-against average and an .835 save percentage in the series. He had allowed 13 goals on 79 shots.

A moment of silence was held before the game in memory of Columbus goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, who died Sunday when struck in the chest by fireworks in Michigan. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks joined the Blue Jackets organization in May 2017 after he signed as a free agent. In eight career games in the NHL, he went 2-2-2 with a 3.09 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

After the national anthems were played, the crowd of 3,500 inside the building cheered wildly when Montreal greats Yvon Cournoyer, Guy Lafleur and Patrick Roy were introduced.

Montreal had not held a lead in the series and started slowly yet again. The Canadiens spent much of the the first half of the opening period in their own end. Price was tested early and often and had his best 20 minutes of the final round.

Montreal didn’t get its first shot on Tampa Bay’s net until midway through the period. On their second, Anderson then flipped a puck over Vasilevskiy’s glove to put the Canadiens ahead 1-0 with 4:21 left in the first period. Nick Suzuki set up the goal with a beautiful cross-crease pass. Cole Caufield also was awarded an assist.

Playing confidently with the lead, Montreal began to exert its presence more physically in the second period. Alex Romanov sent Kucherov flying, Shea Weber decked Brayden Point.

Point, who leads all players with 14 goals during the playoffs, barely missed when he hit a post on the power play. He didn’t have much luck – he hit a post in the opening period as well.

Tampa Bay went 0 for 4 on power plays over the first 40 minutes. Just after it failed on the fourth, Barclay Goodrow tied the game 1-1 when he netted a wrist shot with 2:40 left before the intermission. Ryan McDonagh shovelled a perfect pass to Goodrow to garner the assist on the play.

When the horn sounded to signal the clock had run out, the Canadiens’ Phillip Danault and Ondrej Palat of the Lightning got into a shoving match. A similar fracas occurred at the end of the first period, with Paul Byron of Montreal and Point, and the Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher and the Lightning’s Victor Hedman the participants.

Tampa Bay led in shots, 20-14, after two periods.

The Canadiens took their second lead of the game – and the series – when rookie defenceman Alex Romanov squeezed a long wrist shot through Vasilevskiy with 11:12 remaining in the third. It was the first playoff goal of the 21-year-old’s career. He had one goal during the regular season in 54 games.

Romanov was inserted into the lineup along with Brett Kulak to make up the third defensive pairing. They replaced Jon Merrill and Erik Gustafsson.

After losing three straight games, the Canadiens shuffled their lines on Monday in hope that it would provide better results. The biggest change was to scratch centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi and move forward Jake Evans to centre on the third line between Artturi Lehkonen and Paul Byron.

“We just hope something different will spark the team,” Byron said. He entered the night with three goals and three assists in 20 postseason games. “We have to find a way to create some energy offensively. We haven’t found a way to create as much as we had.”

Montreal entered the game 11-2 when it scores first during the playoffs but until Game 4 had never done it in the final round.

“A big start will be huge for our team,” Byron said before the game. “If we get off to a great start and play with the lead, we can show how good a team we are.”

Kotkaniemi, 20, has been among the Canadiens’ most productive players. He has five goals and three assists in 19 games since he was a healthy scratch in Game 1 against the Maple Leafs in the first round.

Dominique Ducharme, Montreal’s interim head coach, broke the news in the morning to Kotkaniemi that he was out of the game.

“I took the time to sit down with him and explain,” Ducharme said earlier Monday. “It is not that it was a punishment. It is a matter of the options we have and what we want to achieve. Sometimes that is just the way it is as a hockey player.”

Patrick Maroon tied the game at 2-2 with 6:12 remaining. Maroon scored following a nice pass from Matthieu Joseph. Maroon is attempting to become the first player in league history to win the Stanley Cup in three straight seasons with two different teams. He won in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues and with the Lightning last year.

“It is a great opportunity for myself and a great achievement,” Maroon said Monday before the morning skate. “It would be an amazing accomplishment. We all want the same goal. We all play for each other. It is that brotherhood and bond we have. The compete, and the next-man-up mentality.

“It has been fun to watch these last two years, and it has been fun to be a part of.”

Evans, who suffered a concussion in the second round when he was hit from behind by Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele, had been scratched the past two games after playing on the fourth line in the series opener.

In another move, Brett Kulak and Romanov were inserted as the third pairing on defence. A good hunch as it turned out for Ducharme.