Canadiens’ young guns dominate Golden Knights as Habs win 4-1 in Game 5

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki, left, celebrates his empty net goal with defenceman Shea Weber during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights on June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Canadiens won 4-1.

The Canadiens are one victory from reaching the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993.

Montreal got goals from Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Eric Staal, Cole Caufield, and Nick Suzuki, while Carey Price had 26 saves in a 4-1 triumph over the Golden Knights before more than 18,000 spectators jammed into T-Mobile Arena.

The Canadiens now lead the best-of-seven semi-final series 3-2 and have a chance to close it out on Thursday night back home at the Bell Centre. They would be the first Canadian team to reach the final since the Vancouver Canucks lost in 2011 in seven games to the Boston Bruins.

Montreal is the last team from Canada to win a Cup and that was 28 long summers ago. The Canadiens were the lowest-seeded team among the 16 that reached the postseason and long underdogs against Vegas. The winner between them meets the victor of the other semi-final series. The Tampa Bay Lightning, which won the Stanley Cup a year ago, leads the New York Islanders 3-2, with Game 6 on Long Island on Wednesday night.

After three straight one-goal games, including back-to-back overtime contests, Montreal charged to a 3-0 lead in the second period. The Golden Knights flailed away and failed on two power plays and are now 0 for 13 in the five games. Montreal has killed off 27 penalties in a row over its last dozen playoff contests.

Vegas has no goals in the series from Mark Stone, its leading scorer during the regular season, and only one from Max Pacioretty, who was second to Stone. Pacioretty got his first in the third period to cut the lead to 3-1, but it was not enough.

The Canadiens entered the night 9-2 during the playoffs when they score first and did it again. Kotkaniemi banged in a rebound off a shot by Josh Anderson to put them ahead with 11:15 left in the first period. The goal came on only their second shot against Marc-André Fleury and was the fifth of the postseason and first in the series for the 20-year-old centre.

Fleury was back in the net for Vegas after sitting out Game 4. He mishandled the puck late in the third period of Game 3 on Friday, leading to the tying goal by Anderson with 1:55 left. The Canadiens won 3-2 in overtime.

Robin Lehner made 27 saves in the 2-1 overtime victory in Sunday. Vegas head coach Peter DeBoer said Fleury sat out not because of the error he made in Game 3 but because he needed a rest.

Both teams played tight defence in the first period. Vegas got an early power play – the way the Golden Knights are playing with the man advantage that is not such a good thing – and failed to convert. Price stopped a long slap shot by Shea Theodore with 13:39 remaining, and then a dangerous backhand by Tomas Nosek a little more than a minute later.

The Canadiens had an especially difficult time getting untracked but capitalized on a Vegas mistake once they finally did. After a Golden Knights turnover, Anderson rushed the Vegas net and had his short backhand thwarted by Fleury. Kotkaniemi was in the right place at the right time and succeeded with the follow-up.

Each team had only six shots as they retired to their quarters for the first intermission.

Staal, a 36-year-old acquired by Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin at the trade deadline, scored his first goal of the series following a nice cross-ice pass from Suzuki to put the Canadiens ahead 2-0 with 13:28 remaining in the second period. Staal, who won a Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, has two goals and six assists during the playoffs.

Caufield, a 21-year-old rookie who won the Hobey Baker Award this year as the top player in the NCAA, scored his third goal in the series on a power play to give Montreal a 3-0 lead with 10:11 left in the second. He scored off a slick no-look pass from 36-year-old veteran Corey Perry.

Perry, another Stanley Cup winner, signed a one-year US$750,000 contract with Montreal in December. For the acquisitions of Staal and Perry and other moves, Bergevin was nominated for the 2021 Jim Gregory Award which is given to the NHL’s top general manager of the year. The Islanders’ Lou Lamoriello was declared the winner Tuesday night. Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers was the other nominee.

Suzuki, a 21-year-old centre, scored an empty-netter with 1:06 left.

Montreal was only three games over .500 during the regular season and seemingly overmatched in its series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets and Golden Knights. Now it is within one win of reaching the final.

Teams that win Game 5 when a best-of-seven semi-final series is tied have a overall series record of 47-15 (.758).

“You come into this series and there is a certain rhetoric about how it is supposed to go,” Brendan Gallagher, the Montreal forward, said after the morning skate. Vegas is trying to reach its second Stanley Cup final in only four years of existence. “I am not saying they bought into it or believed it, but I think there is a certain expectation on their side. The longer the series goes, the more the pressure just falls to them.

“Since Game 5 against Toronto we have kind of been playing the same way – nothing to lose, leaving it all on the line and coming into every game with the same effort and energy. Hopefully it puts a doubt in your opponent’s mind. This game is as important as one can be, but you just try to come with the same mentality and hopefully [doubt] creeps in on their part.”