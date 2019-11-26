 Skip to main content

Sports

Canucks concede late goal in loss to Flyers

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
The Associated Press
Voracek one-timed Justin Braun’s pass off the right post and past Demko for the winning goal.

The best offence for the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night turned out to be a great defence that played keep-away from the Vancouver Canucks.

Philadelphia dominated the final 40 minutes, leading to Jakub Voracek’s goal midway through the third period for a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

The Flyers outshot the Canucks 34-17, including a 26-8 edge in the final two periods of the game.

“We established a good forecheck, was on the right side of pucks and created a lot of turnovers,” said Flyers forward Sean Couturier, who had a goal and an assist. “I think we caught them a few times on long shifts by doing the right things, playing on the right side of the puck. Maybe we could finish a little more, but I thought it was a good effort.”

The Canucks were not able to get much room in the offensive end. It took a great effort by goaltender Thatcher Demko (32 saves) to stay in the game.

“I think sometimes games go that way,” Demko said. “We were close there. That’s a positive. We didn’t have our best and we were still in the game.”

Voracek one-timed Justin Braun’s pass off the right post and past Demko. Voracek got his sixth of the season and second in two games since being paired with Couturier.

“We had a strong second period and we’ve had so many games go overtime at home,” Voracek said. “I’m just happy that we were able to close it out.”

Couturier scored his seventh goal for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart stopped 16 shots.

J.T. Miller put Vancouver ahead with his 10th goal midway through the first period, but Demko couldn’t make it stand.

Miller took advantage of a turnover deep in the Flyers zone by whipping a wrist shot that beat Hart to the stick side.

The Flyers countered 5:54 into the second when Voracek corralled a loose puck in Vancouver’s zone and sent it over to Couturier.

Vancouver didn’t get many scoring chances in the final two periods, but Hart made a pad save on Josh Leivo with 17.4 seconds left in the third.

Related topics

Report an error
Report an error
