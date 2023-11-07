Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Arrows captain Lucas Rumball, centre, in an undated handout image.Neil MacDougall/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Arrows have re-signed captain Lucas Rumball, the Major League Rugby franchise’s first-ever signing.

The 28-year-old flanker returns for a sixth season with his hometown club. Rumball has made 54 career appearances (including 51 starts) since the team’s inaugural 2019 campaign, second only to the recently retired Mike Sheppard’s 59 appearances.

Rumball is one of six Arrows currently in Spain with the Canadian national team at the four-team La Vila International Rugby Cup in Villajoyosa.

The other Toronto players are forwards Mason Flesch and Tyler Rowland and backs Peter Nelson, Robbie Povey and Mitch Richardson. The 23rd-ranked Canadians open Sunday against Spain with Rumball on the verge of his 50th cap for Canada.

Toronto’s D’Shawn Bowen, Liam Bowman and Tyler Wong were named as non-travelling reserves.

The 23rd-ranked Canadians open Sunday against No. 19 Spain while the 18th-ranked U.S. take on No. 26 Brazil. The winners will then face off in the Nov. 18 final while the losers meet to decide third place.

Rumball made his Canada debut against Uruguay in February 2016 and was part of the Canadian team at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He also wore Canadian colours at two World Rugby Under-20 Trophy tournaments.

The six-foot-two 230-pounder leads the Arrows in career tackles (696) and breakdown steals (49) and has accumulated 2,001 carry metres on 411 carries. Rumball, Sheppard and Paul Ciulini (50) are the only Arrows to have reached the half-century in appearances for the club.

A force at the breakdown who routinely puts his body on the line, Rumball has also scored five tries for the Arrows.

Named Rugby Canada’s Young Player of the Year in 2014, Rumball is a graduate of the Ontario Blues and the Queen’s Gaels He played his grassroots rugby with Balmy Beach.