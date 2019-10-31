 Skip to main content

Sports

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Carey Price stops 33 shots in Montreal Canadiens’ 4-1 win over Arizona Coyotes

John Marshall
Glendale, Ariz.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber, right, celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with left wing Tomas Tatar (90) and defenseman Victor Mete (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Glendale, Ariz.

The Associated Press

Carey Price stopped 33 shots, Brendan Gallagher and Shea Weber scored in the opening minute of the first two periods, and the Montreal Canadiens rolled to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

Montreal arrived in the desert early for an extra day of practice and acclimation after beating Toronto 5-2 on Saturday.

The Canadiens had an extra jump early, scoring on their first shift in each of the first two periods. Jonathan Drouin added his third goal in two games, Nick Cousins also scored and Price was superb as usual against Arizona, improving to 12-1 all-time.

Story continues below advertisement

Jakob Chychrun scored for the Coyotes and Antti Raanta made 32 saves, giving up one goal when his skate blade fell off.

The Coyotes had a successful road trip back East, winning three of four, but didn’t get back from Buffalo until Tuesday.

Arizona was sluggish in its first home game in 11 days, giving up Gallagher’s goal and plenty of pressure by the Canadiens.

The Coyotes were better late in the opening period, but got a bad break early in the second when Raanta’s skate blade broke off. Weber scored from near the blue line as Arizona’s goalie desperately tried diving back as his blade lay on the ice.

Cousins made it 3-0 early in the third period, one-timing a nifty pass through the crease by Nick Suzuki.

Chychrun scored on a similar feed from Phil Kessel.

Drouin was credited with a goal when Coyotes defenceman Jason Demers accidentally swiped the puck into his own net on a mishit shot.

Story continues below advertisement

NOTES: C Brad Richardson missed his third straight game and Jordan Oesterle his sixth straight, each with an upper-body injury. The Coyotes hope to have both back soon. … Gallagher has five goals and three assists in his past eight games. … Montreal is 19-8-4 against the Coyotes since they moved from Winnipeg in 1996.

UP NEXT

Montreal plays at Vegas on Thursday.

Arizona hosts Colorado on Saturday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter