Open this photo in gallery: Former U.S. women's soccer great Carli Lloyd poses with the Women's World Cup trophy during a promotional event in Wellington, Australia on July 14.MARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, COVID protocols were taken very seriously. Mixed zones – where players talk to the media postgame – featured two rows of crash barriers. The idea was to keep the competitors six feet from their interviewers at all times.

After Canada’s women’s soccer team upset the United States in the semi-final there, many of the Americans floated through the mixed zone without stopping. A few tolerated brief questioning. Soon-to-retire all-time great Carli Lloyd stopped for an actual chat.

Instead of standing behind the designated barrier, Lloyd walked around it to where the media were bunched up and leaned over their rail. She was soaked in sweat and still a little out of breath.

The Olympic officials on hand – many of them dressed up like something out of Contagion – were aghast. Someone asked her to move back. Lloyd ignored them. They tried again. Lloyd just kept talking.

Then someone made a move to intercept her. Lloyd leaned back, swivelled her head around slowly, Exorcist-style, and muttered something along the lines of, “I dare you to touch me.”

She wasn’t talking to me, and even I was afraid.

All this to say Lloyd is a different sort of cat when it comes to the usual Olympic crowd. She does not bandy words. It is a delight to behold.

Now, two years after she retired, Lloyd has become the breakout star at the Women’s World Cup.

Thus far, the theme of this tournament is change. In a sport used to rounding the usual suspects into the knockout rounds, a few new suspects have appeared. The other half of that equation is the decline of traditional powers, prime among them Germany, Brazil and Lloyd’s old team.

The United States has never known a time when it wasn’t expected to come out on top in the end.

So much success inevitably resulted in smugness. At the previous World Cup, the U.S. put 13 goals past Thailand in a group game. You can’t help being the better side. But it might have been preferable that the Americans had not continued to celebrate each score like a surprise birthday party.

That U.S. team was impossible to like, but it had one mitigating factor – it won.

Everyone must respect a jerk who wins. That’s a rule in sports. It works because everyone knows the comeuppance you deserve will be visited on you at some point in the future, when you are no longer winning.

That moment may be now for the United States and the person delivering the bad news is Lloyd.

She’s got a gig doing colour commentary during the tournament for Fox Sports. She’s a natural. Speaks with authority, camera loves her, puts her hips into her punches.

The done thing in women’s soccer is to shout out players’ accomplishments and whisper their deficiencies. All sports coverage has an element of cheerleading, but it is especially evident in this tournament. Though not from Lloyd.

In its final game of the opening round, the U.S. drew Portugal. It advanced, though barely. It could have been much worse – a late Portuguese effort hit the woodwork. Afterward, several American players went over to the stands and began taking selfies with fans in the front rows.

“I have never witnessed something like that,” Lloyd said, in tones usually reserved for coverage of natural disasters. “There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing? To be smiling? I mean, the player of that match was that post.”

Yowza.

Elsewhere, Lloyd described her former teammates as “uninspiring,” “lacklustre,” and “taking it for granted.”

There is a modern genre in postgame news conferences that might be called ‘Tattling to Teacher.’ One journalist tells the speaker what another journalist said about them, in the hopes of inspiring an unhinged outburst. U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski fell for it.

“To question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness to win … I think it’s insane,” he said.

Lloyd is a former world player of the year. Andonovski played a bunch of games with the Kansas City Comets, whoever they are. So I know who I believe.

After “taking some time to reflect” on her comments, Lloyd had some more comments which amounted to a second working over. The word that stood out was “arrogance.”

Whether you think she’s being fair or not, it’s a lot more watchable than the standard ‘No one will be more upset than those players’ that passes for TV commentary these days.

That’s largely down to the influx of former pros as analysts. What they bring in experience they more than make up for in lack of plain speech.

It should be obvious that most ex-pros will have a soft spot for people who do the same job they once did. That spot will be even softer if they left the game recently enough to remember playing with some of the people they are now (not) critiquing.

Some leagues handle this better than others. The English Premier League is ruthless with its own. The NFL has flickers of honesty. The NHL is terrible at it. Dreadful. Most NHL broadcasts sound like a support group for failed hockey players.

Notice a difference there? The bigger the sport, the freer its commentators feel to connect directly with their shots. Ergo, the weaker the shots, the smaller the sport.

Women’s soccer players are always going on about inspiring the next generation of stars. The implication is that kids won’t know to play soccer until they see someone else do it.

Maybe. But if so, it’s also true they won’t know this is something worth caring about until they see the grown-ups who do it yelling at each other. Because we tend to all agree on things no one has strong feelings about, and fight about things that matter to us.

If that’s the measure, Lloyd is doing more good work spreading the gospel of women’s soccer at this World Cup than anyone playing in it.