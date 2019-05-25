Carlos Vela has goal, two assists as LAFC tops Montreal Impact 4-2

Open this photo in gallery Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela, center, drives the ball against Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush (1) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Friday, May 24, 2019. LAFC won 4-2. Ringo H.W. Chiu/The Associated Press

Carlos Vela scored his league-leading 15th goal and Tristan Blackmon got the first of his career as the Los Angeles Football Club beat the Montreal Impact 4-2 on Friday night.

Vela’s goal, a pretty easy touch after a perfect feed in from Eduard Atuesta in the 28th minute made it 2-0. Blackmon’s header off of Vela’s corner in the 55th minute made it 4-0.

“We knew what they were capable of. We studied this team very well,” said Impact head coach Remi Garde. “We had a game plan, but, of course, when we concede that early, things change, although it shouldn’t have affected it as much as it did.”

It is the fifth time this season LAFC (10-1-4) has scored four goals in a game. Vela also assisted on Latif Blessing’s first goal of the season in the 31st minute. Christian Ramirez opened the scoring in the seventh minute on a gaff by Montreal keeper Evan Bush, who kicked a simple clearing attempt into Ramirez and it deflected into the goal.

Tyler Miller lost his bid for a shutout when a Montreal centring past went off LAFC defender Eddie Segura in the 70th minute. The Impact (6-6-3) added a penalty kick by Saphir Taider in the 84th minute.

“We conceded a goal too early in the first half and we gave the ball away too easily,” said Impact fullback Bacary Sagna. “We put ourselves in danger when we lost possession and in the end, we end up conceding. But there were positives: in the second half, our mindset was a lot better and we used our possession more efficiently to score twice, which isn’t easy here. But in the end, it wasn’t enough.”

LAFC is unbeaten in six straight games overall and eight straight at home.